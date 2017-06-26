× Man Sought in Connection With Robbing Taxi Drivers in North Hollywood

Los Angeles Police Department officials are looking for a man suspected of robbing taxi drivers in the North Hollywood area.

The first incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. on June 9, when a man hailed a taxi near the North Hollywood Metro Red Line Station.

The man asked the taxi driver to drive him a short distance, and upon arriving at the location, the man simulated a handgun and demanded money.

The man got away and the driver was not injured during the incident.

About 2:15 a.m. on June 17, authorities believe the same man robbed another taxi driver using the same tactics. The driver in the second robbery suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The alleged robber is described as being a 25-year-old black man with black hair. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has a goatee and was last seen wearing a necklace with a large charm and a ring on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call 818-754-8424.