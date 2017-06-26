Man Suspected of Killing Fox Executive Gavin Smith Testifies During Murder Trial

John Creech, the man suspected of killing 20th Century Fox executive Gavin Smith in 2012 over an alleged loved triangle, took the stand during his murder trial in a downtown L.A. courtroom Monday. Simone Boyce reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 26, 2017.

