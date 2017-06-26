John Creech, the man suspected of killing 20th Century Fox executive Gavin Smith in 2012 over an alleged loved triangle, took the stand during his murder trial in a downtown L.A. courtroom Monday. Simone Boyce reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 26, 2017.
Man Suspected of Killing Fox Executive Gavin Smith Testifies During Murder Trial
