North Carolina Teen Missing for More Than 1 Year Found in Georgia; Man Arrested

A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found at a home in Duluth, Georgia, authorities said.

Hailey Burns was recovered at a home in the 2700 block of Seneca Trail, Atlanta-area television station WGCL reported Sunday.

Michael Ren Wysoloyski, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia. He faces a number of charges including false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, interference with custody and cruelty to children involving first-degree deprivation, the station reported.

Neighbor Jennifer Elmore told WGCLthat Wysoloyski moved into the home just months ago and kept to himself.

“The blinds would always be closed, night and day. I did see a younger female with him but I didn’t think anything of it at all,” Elmore said.

Burns has been reunited with her family.

According to North Carolina station WBTV, Burns’ father said she left a diary behind in May of 2016 that detailed a plan to run away with a 32-year-old man she met online. Family members said Burns has Asperger Syndrome.

Wysoloyski is scheduled to hear a formal reading of his charges Monday afternoon in a small courtroom inside the jail.