Stay Fit While Traveling on Summer Vacation With FXP Hula Hoop Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The president of FXP Hula Hoop Fitness Kristin Benton joined us live with exercises from her FXP Hula Hoop fitness program. FXP Hula Hoop Fitness is about changing lives from the inside out, using the Hula Hoop paired with exercises inspired by Pilates, Ballet Barre and yoga. Their specially designed Hula Hoop comes apart into 6 pieces and is easy to carry on an airplane or pack in your luggage for a complete “gym to go!” For more information on Kristin and the FXP Hula Hoop Fitness, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.