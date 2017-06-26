Teen High on Mushrooms Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Best Friend in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year-old boy high on psychedelic mushrooms has been charged in the death of his best friend in the Northland neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, after allegedly running him over with his vehicle, according to authorities.

Jacob David Mustoe has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Jake A. Wehmeyer. His bond has been set at $200,000, Kansas City-area television station KCTV reported Monday.

Police were called about 4 a.m. Sunday to the 9400 block of North Kentucky Avenue on a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had driven through a closed garage door of a home.

Wehmeyer was also found dead at the scene. He was lying partially under the vehicle in the driveway.

Wehmeyer would have been a senior this fall at Liberty High School. He and Mustoe were best friends, KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City reported.

Court records state officers saw evidence of a struggle with holes in the walls and blood throughout the basement and first floor upon entering the home.

Neighbors told police that the family had gone out of town and the homeowners' two sons, Wehmeyer and his 14-year-old brother, had been left at the home.

While investigating the crime scene, officers were approached by Mustoe's mother who said her son had come home and told her that Wehmeyer needed help. The woman described her son's vehicle, and officers determined it was the vehicle involved in the incident.

Officers then responded to the 8900 block of North Lewis Avenue and contacted Mustoe, who had apparent injuries leading officers to believe that he had been the driver of the vehicle that had struck the victim.

Mustoe was placed under arrest and taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. He was then taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Court records state Mustoe told detectives he was under the influence of psilocybin mushrooms the night of the incident at Wehmeyer's house and got into an argument, which escalated to them throwing billiard balls at each other.

Mustoe said he then left the home and walked to his car parked up the street. He started the vehicle and immediately accelerated, heading south on Kentucky Avenue. He told detectives that he aimed his car toward Wehmeyer's home, intentionally driving into the yard of the neighbor and driving toward the home.

He said he did this because he was high on the mushrooms and thought "everything would be OK" even if he hit the house, according to court records.

Mustoe said he then saw Wehmeyer standing in the grass of the neighbor's yard trying to tell him to slow down. Wehmeyer was trying to tell Mustoe to stop, but it was too late, and he struck him.

Court records state after Mustoe hit Wehmeyer and the garage door with the vehicle, he said he went inside the home and passed out. When he woke up, he saw Wehmeyer unresponsive, lying on the ground under his vehicle. He then ran to the neighbors and attempted to get help and then ran back inside where he began to destroy property and ran into walls, causing holes in the drywall.

Mustoe then ran to his home where he contacted this mother and then took a shower and changed his clothes.

