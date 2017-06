Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father and son from Van Nuys are desperate to find their 2002 white Chevy Astro van, license plate number 6X33490, stolen from their home early Sunday morning. The work van contained their work equipment and was the main source of their livelihood.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 26, 2017.