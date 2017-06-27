12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Residential Fire in South L.A.

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a two-story residential building in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1700 block of East 55th Street and found the second floor well involved with fire, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

The fire was extinguished in about 13 minutes by 33 firefighters, Stewart said.

A 12-year-old boy suffered possible smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, Stewart said.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to help one adult and seven children who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.