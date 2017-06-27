Young Woman’s Body Found in Oklahoma Wal-Mart Bathroom 3 Days After She Entered Store

Police in Oklahoma are investigating after a 29-year-old woman’s body was discovered in the bathroom of a Wal-Mart on Monday, three days after she went into the store.

Surveillance video showed the woman walking into the store about 6 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

Investigators told television station KJRH in Tulsa that an employee at the Sand Springs Wal-Mart tried to get into the family bathroom on Friday, but it was locked.

At that point, the employee placed an out-of-order sign on the door. Several days later, employees checked again and discovered the woman’s body.

It was not immediately known when she died.

KOKI-TV, another station in Tulsa, identified the woman as Katherine Caraway, of Muskogee.

Investigators say her death does not appear to be suspicious, adding that she may have died from a health condition. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Wal-Mart issued the following statement after the incident:

“We are saddened by this. We don’t know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information.”