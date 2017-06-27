Documentary Project Challenges Teens to Take Improving Police Relations Into Their Own Hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With race relations between law enforcement officials and the communities they police remaining a tense topic for many, one Southern California filmmaker set out to find common ground by making a documentary about the fear at the root of both sides of the conflict called "Walking While Black."

The filmmakers are now challenging teens to get behind the camera and create a five-minute movie about their perspective on healing police relations. Find more information about the contest here.

To learn more about the documentary, visit its website here.