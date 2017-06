Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An extradition hearing was set to take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday for Aramazd Andressian Sr., the South Pasadena father suspected of killing his missing 5-year-old son, one day after Los Angeles County officials announced a "no-body murder charge" had been filed in the case. Chip Yost reports from Las Vegas for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 27, 2017.