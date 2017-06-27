Fast-Moving Manzanita Fire Burning South of Beaumont Grows to 5,000 Acres Overnight

A fast-moving brush fire burning south Beaumont has grown from 1,200 acres Monday to about 5,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, started about 3:10 p.m. on Lambs Canyon near Dump Road following a single car crash, the Riverside County Fire Department said in a news release.

Two people involved in the crash were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to officials.

The fire, which is 10 percent contained, prompted voluntary evacuations for Highland Home Road, Death Valley Road, Longhorn Road and Shirleon Drive.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Highland Home Road, east to Highway 243 including the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley.

Highway 79 southbound has re-opened, but the northbound side is limited to one lane, according to the Fire Department.

About 360 firefighters are battling the fire by air and ground.

In Santa Clarita, firefighters battling the Placerita Fire have upped containment on the 760 acre blaze to 75 percent as of Monday night, according to a tweet from Los Angeles County fire officials.