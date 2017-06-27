Mandatory Evacuations Issued in 300-Acre Mart Fire Burning Above Highland; Highway 330 Closed

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for homes above Highland where a brush fire has grown to 300 acres, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze started about 3:20 p.m. along Highway 330 at Highland Avenue in the San Bernardino National Forest, according the incident information page for the fire.

Evacuations have been issued for areas east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street.

An evacuation center is open at the Highland YMCA, 7793 Central Avenue, the Highland Police Department said in a tweet.

Highway 330 is also closed from Highland Avenue to Live Oak near Running Springs.

Firefighters for the San Bernardino County Fire Department and CALFIRE are responding to the blaze, which was first reported at 10 acres.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory in the area because the smoke from the fire is affecting air quality.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#MartFire: MANDATORY EVACUATIONS east of OrchardRd, north of HighlandAve, west of ChurchSt. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 27, 2017

Evacuation center at the highland YMCA. 7793 central Ave, highland — Highland Police (@HighlandPolice) June 28, 2017