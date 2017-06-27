More Cadets May Have Known About Vehicle Thefts, LAPD Chief Beck Says

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday that investigators had identified additional cadets who may have known about thefts carried out by others in the program, part of an ongoing scandal involving the LAPD’s signature youth initiative.

Beck told the civilian Police Commission that the other cadets “may have had some knowledge” about or association with the seven teenage cadets who have been arrested on suspicion of stealing police cars and other equipment.

The chief cautioned that although the cadets were “much less involved” in the alleged acts than those who had been arrested, they could still face a criminal investigation, diversion or removal from the cadet program. He did not provide further details.

Beck told his civilian bosses that so far, investigators had not uncovered new information leading them to suspect the involvement of any other full-time LAPD employees.

