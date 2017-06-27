Police Search for Gunman After San Bernardino Woman Is Shot Dead Amid Domestic Dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers were attempting to locate a gunman who had fled the San Bernardino residence where he fatally shot a woman on Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Wall Street just before noon, according to San Bernardino Police Lt. Mike Madden.

Responding officers found the woman inside, but she had already succumbed to her gunshot wounds, Madden said.

The assailant had been inside the home with the victim and was arguing with her in the moments before gunfire exploded, investigators said.

After the shooting the gunman fled the residence, got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene, according to Madden.

Police described the victim only as a 38-year-old woman, but family identified her as Renee Salazar and said she was shot by her brother.

Salazar was a mother to twin girls, neighbors told KTLA.

“She was a mother. She was only 38 years old. Come on," neighbor Guadalupe Sanchez said. "We loved her.”

Another neighbor, Alexus Parker, said the news was a shock because she had just seen Salazar earlier in the morning.

Police will only confirm the shooter had some sort of relationship with the woman, and that they're working to apprehend him.

Officers were not able to provide a suspect description but said anyone with information about the incident can contact San Bernardino homicide investigators at 909-384-5615.