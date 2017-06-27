Teen Killed, Man Injured in Hyde Park Converted Garage Fire

A teen who had just graduated high school was killed and his brother was injured in a fire at a converted garage in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 8:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found a converted garage in flames and the blaze was knocked down in about 15 minutes.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found a 17-year-old boy, one of four people who lived in the garage, dead inside.

The man, believed to be the boy’s brother, suffered smoke inhalation and and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Arson investigators and Los Angeles Police officials were also on scene and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Neighbors told KTLA that the teen had just graduated high school.

Neighbor Devon Simmons said he heard a lot of loud noises during the fire and saw people running out of the house.

“I went back in and I tried to go see if could save them, because I remembered they were back there and I couldn’t get in,” Simmons said.