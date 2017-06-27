Uber Driver Who Allegedly Raped Passenger in North Hollywood Motel Room Is Charged

An Uber driver who allegedly took a passenger to a motel in North Hollywood and raped her while she was unconscious has been charged in connection with the crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Alaric Spence, 46, is accused of kidnapping to commit rape, rape of an unconscious person and rape by use of drugs.

Prosecutors are asking that his bail be set at $1.1 million.

On June 23, Spence allegedly picked up the 24-year-old victim in downtown Los Angeles and she fell unconscious during the 3 a.m. trip, possibly due to alcohol intoxication, LAPD officials said during a news conference Monday.

Spence drove the victim to a motel along Lankershim Boulevard instead of her home, where he allegedly raped her.

When the woman woke up, she reported the incident to police and Spence was arrested a short time later, Los Angeles police officials said.

Investigators believe Spence may have sexually assaulted other victims and said he drives a 2015 silver four-door Nissan Sentra with license plate No. 7XUX293.

He told police he had been driving for Uber for about six months.

Spence faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

He has five felony convictions for possession of narcotics for sale in L.A., Ventura and Sacramento counties, police said in a news conference Monday.

Anyone with information about additional victims can call Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section Detective Carla Zuniga at 213-486-6910. After-hours calls can be made to 877-527-3247, and anonymous tips can be made at 800-222-8477.