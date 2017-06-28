2017 Most Wanted Summer Toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica to learn about the new Summer attractions at the amusement park and to learn about the 2017 Most Wanted Summer. For the complete list of Toy Expert Chris Byrne’s movie toys, outdoor toys, and new & hot toys, check his website.

SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER!

Gayle Anderson was live at Pacific Park in Santa Monica, which has several summer activities:

*Pacific Park is taking a new spin on the classic ride in 2017. Shark Frenzy Tilt-A-Whirl ride, a new version of the original Tilt-A-Whirl ride has been entertaining guests since 1926 as cherry red, half-globed whirling cars. The original ride is now more that 90 years old and has never looked better. With seven whirling cars on tilting platforms, guests sit in the jaws of the ocean’s most iconic sharks including the Blue, Bull, Great White, Lemon, Mako, Sand Tiger and Tiger species. Riders are moved in a circular motion while revolving around and sent side-to-side in sudden, unpredictable movements.

*The Seaside Swing ride is a more calming approach to a day at the beach, yet it’s an exciting, family fun-filled ride that gives guests unexpected reactions. Seaside Swing riders can relax on the bench-like swing that provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from Palos Verdes Peninsula to Santa Monica Mountains. Seaside Swing seats up to 16 guests, sways in a 45-degree arc and is trimmed in vibrant colors and lights.

*Adding to the fun at Pacific Park is Wac-A-Molé Tacos, a new taco shop on the Santa Monica Pier, which takes the whimsical concept of one of the Park’s most popular and classic midway games “Wac-a-Mole” to the new restaurant that features authentic, California tacos, burritos, and tortas in the midway of the Santa Monica Pier.

*And, don’t forget the famous Pacific Park new Ferris wheel lighting. The Ferris wheel stands over nine stories high on the Pier and rises 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean. The Ferris wheel offers twenty gondolas with a maximum six adults per gondola and can accommodate up to 600 riders per hour. Guests enjoy spectacular views of the Santa Monica coastline, Catalina Island, Malibu and Palos Verdes Peninsula.

For more information, please check their website.

