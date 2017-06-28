250-Acre Brush Fire Breaks Out at Camp Pendleton

Firefighters were working to contain a blaze that grew to 250 acres in Camp Pendleton Wednesday evening, officials said.

Gates were closed on Cristianitos Road at the Marine Corps Base, where the fire broke out near San Mateo Campground around 6:20 p.m., according to an alert posted to the camp’s Twitter account.

Aerial support crews were pouring retardant between the flames and the homes located north of Christianos Road, Marine Corps officials said.

Multiple strike teams including on- and off-base resources were battling the blaze, which was first reported at about 15 acres in size.

Officials did not say whether the fire had been contained.

Camp Pendleton's getting a little warm. pic.twitter.com/12QNKWKw10 — Nicholas B (@NBristow95) June 29, 2017

Vegetation fire Cristianitos Rd (gate closed) near San Mateo Campground. OC responding also w/help and brush trucks. 10-15acres pic.twitter.com/xNjR8tXs4I — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 29, 2017