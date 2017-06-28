75-Year-Old Woman Dies Following Hit-and-Run in San Gabriel Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Lexus that fatally struck a 75-year-old pedestrian in a San Gabriel supermarket parking lot on Wednesday fled the scene, police said.

Around 10:45 a.m. officials began receiving 911 calls about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the parking lot of San Gabriel Superstore, located at 1635 S. San Gabriel Blvd., according to a statement from San Gabriel police.

Officers responded and confirmed woman had been struck.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicated a silver Lexus driving down an aisle in the eastern area of the parking lot at the same time as a black Acura began backing out of a parking stall in the same aisle, investigators said.

The Acura’s rear bumper slightly hit the Lexus’ rear passenger side, according to police.

The Lexus then sped forward and struck a woman walking toward the grocery store in the same aisle.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has only been identified as a 75-year-old El Monte resident, pending notification of her family.

The Acura driver was a 60-year-old Baldwin Park woman, officers said.

The Lexus driver still has not been apprehended, but police are continuing their investigation, which they said was in its preliminary stages.