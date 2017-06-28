75-Year-Old Woman Dies Following Hit-and-Run in San Gabriel Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Lexus that fatally struck a 75-year-old pedestrian in a San Gabriel supermarket parking lot on Wednesday fled the scene, police said.

The San Gabriel Superstore on South San Gabriel Boulevard is shown in an undated Google Maps Street View image.

Around 10:45 a.m. officials began receiving 911 calls about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the parking lot of San Gabriel Superstore, located at 1635 S. San Gabriel Blvd., according to a statement from San Gabriel police.

Officers responded and confirmed woman had been struck.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicated a silver Lexus driving down an aisle in the eastern area of the parking lot at the same time as a black Acura began backing out of a parking stall in the same aisle, investigators said.

The Acura’s rear bumper slightly hit the Lexus’ rear passenger side, according to police.

The Lexus then sped forward and struck a woman walking toward the grocery store in the same aisle.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has only been identified as a 75-year-old El Monte resident, pending notification of her family.

The Acura driver was a 60-year-old Baldwin Park woman, officers said.

The Lexus driver still has not been apprehended, but police are continuing their investigation, which they said was in its preliminary stages.