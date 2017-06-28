× Andrew Jay Cohen, Director

Andrew Jay Cohen is the director and co-writer of “The House,” a comedy starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler which opens nationwide on Friday, June 30th. The film is about a couple who decide to open an illegal casino in their suburban home to fund their daughter’s college education. “The House” is Andrew’s feature film directorial debut.

Andrew wrote the film with his longtime writing partner Brendan O’Brien with whom Andrew also wrote “Neighbors,” “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” and “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.”

During this podcast, you’ll hear Andrew talk about his journey from aspiring filmmaker to talent agency assistant to working with and learning from Judd Apatow. He also discusses what it’s like to direct comedy giants like Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.

