Clippers Trade Chris Paul to Rockets

The Clippers have agreed to trade disgruntled point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams and Sam Dekker, according to an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers will also get a first-round draft pick in 2018 from the Rockets as part of the Paul deal, one executive said.

Paul informed the Clippers during a meeting on Tuesday that he had planned on signing with the Rockets as a free agent, one executive said.

He then agreed to opt-in on his contract for next season that will pay him $24.2 million next season, clearing the way for the Clippers to ship Paul to the Rockets.

