Firefighter Among 3 Injured After Multivehicle Crash Involving LAFD Ambulance in Pacoima

A Los Angeles firefighter was among at least three injured after a multivehicle crash involving a Fire Department ambulance in Pacoima Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Osborne Street, according to an LAFD alert.

A firefighter and another injured person were seen being taken away by stretcher to awaiting emergency vehicles, Sky5 video over the scene showed.

Firefighters frantically worked to rescue a third patient who was trapped under the wreckage of a white car that had crashed into two polls holding up a sign outside of a business, according to the aerial footage showed.

After a few minutes, they were able to pull the man from the vehicle, taking him by stretcher to an ambulance.

The conditions of the patients were not immediately known.

