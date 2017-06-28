Brush Fire Near Homes in Burbank Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire burning near homes in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon, and police say mandatory evacuations have been issued.

About 15 fire engines were responding to the three-alarm blaze, according to Battalion Chief Ron Barone of the Burbank Fire Department. Five of those engines were devoted just to protecting homes, he said.

"It is a decent-sized fire, but ... we have air support coming in," Barone said. "We are pretty confident in our abilities; we're confident in our training. ... We'll be able to keep the people of Burbank safe."

The Los Angeles Fire Department was assisting, having been called to the blaze at 1000 Hamline Place just before 3 p.m., according to LAFD’s Amy Eastman. The Pasadena Fire Department was also assisting.

The blaze is burning into the Verdugo Mountains above the northern part of Burbank.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters spraying water from the deck of a large hillside home, and water-dropping helicopters could be seen working the area.

Burbank police said homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court were under a mandatory evacuation order, but Barone could not confirm that and said residents should "shelter in place."

It was in the low 80s in Burbank Wednesday afternoon. In the evening, winds of 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph were predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

Several other wildfires are burning in Southern California on Wednesday.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS IN BURBANK: ALL homes on VIEWCREST DR and HOWARD COURT are under a MANDATORY evacuation order at this time. — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) June 28, 2017

STREET CLOSURES related to fire: Irving east of Kenneth; Joaquin at Haven Way; Some voluntary evacuations are underway at this time. — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) June 28, 2017