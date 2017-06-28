Florida Woman Arrested After Having Baby With Child: Sheriff’s Office

A Florida woman who was 23 years old when she gave birth three years ago to a baby fathered by an 11-year-old was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Marissa Ashley Mowry, of Port Richey, was 22 years old when she allegedly had sex with the victim in January 2014, resulting in her becoming pregnant, according to a news release from the the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Mowry gave birth in October 2014.

After the child was born, she allegedly continued to have sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions, up until he was about 14 years old, the release stated.

At some point, detectives began an investigation into Mowry, though they did not reveal what prompted it.

The Sheriff’s Office eventually secured an arrest warrant and Mowry — now 25 — was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident.

She was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and faces a charge of sexual battery with a child under 12, authorities said.

Authorities have placed the woman’s 3-year-old with a “responsible adult,” the release stated.

No additional information was immediately released.