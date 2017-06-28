A Glendale woman was heading home from the airport on Tuesday when she saw what appeared to be a rooster making its way across the busy 105 Freeway and made a split-second decision to save its life. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 28, 2017.
Video Captures Woman’s Rescue of Rooster Crossing 105 Freeway in Rush-Hour Traffic
