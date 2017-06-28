Grilling Recipes for Your 4th of July BBQ With James Beard Nominated Chef Seamus Mullen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef, author and restauranteur Seamus Mullen joined us live with grilling secrets just in time for your 4th of July weekend. He gave us fresh ideas for what to grill that will take you way beyond your standard hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as inventive sides and salads that will make you a hit at any summer BBQ you are invited to. The James Beard award-nominated chef owns two New York City Restaurants, Tertulia and Colmado, and published two books, Hero Food and Real Food Heals. Seamus was a finalist on ‘The Next Iron Chef’ and is a featured judge on ‘Chopped.’ Seamus is hosting a Paleo-inspired pop up dinner at Wanderlust Hollywood on Thursday, June 29. For more information including tickets, you can visit their website.

For more info on Seamus, you can go to his website or follow him on social media.