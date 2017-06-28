× L.A. City Council Expected to Approve Salary Increases of Up to 22% for DWP Workers

The Los Angeles City Council is expected Wednesday to approve a five-year salary package for the Department of Water and Power’s biggest union.

Under the terms of the proposed contract, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18’s roughly 9,000 members would get six raises within five years. The agreement would provide raises of at least 13.2% and as much as 22.3% by October 2021, depending on inflation.

Beyond that, the pact would provide a 4% raise to the base pay of DWP electrical distribution mechanics, also known as linemen.

The anticipated agreement comes after a three-year period in which IBEW Local 18 members received no raises, until a single 2% increase went into effect last fall.

