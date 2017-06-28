× Man Charged With Murdering Wife in Compton Home

A man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after being accused of killing his wife inside her family’s home in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Luis Ernesto Villanueva, 39, was living with his wife, Grecia Veronica Ayala, in the back house of Ayala’s parent’s home in the 12800 block of South Stoneacre Avenue.

On June 23, he allegedly told his wife’s family to go to the back house where they would find Ayala’s body wrapped in a comforter, the DA said.

Authorities arrived on the scene a short while later and Ayala was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Villanueva was arrested and charged with one count of murder, according to the DA.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 12 for a preliminary hearing at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Compton Branch. Villanueva faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

His bail was set at $2 million.