Mart Fire Burns 900 Acres Above Highland Amid Busy Week for Firefighters

The Mart Fire, just the latest in a series of wildfires burning in Southern California this week, has crews working hard Wednesday to gain containment after it burned hundreds of acres the day before.

The fire started Tuesday about 3:18 p.m. north of Highland and east of San Bernardino along Highway 330, according to the incident information page for the fire.

More than 500 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze, which had scorched 902 acres and was 15 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Two crew members were injured — one from the San Bernardino County Fire Department was burned, another from U.S. Forest Service stung by bees — and both were taken to the hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Tuesday but later lifted, allowing all residents to return to their homes.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

Meanwhile, three more large brush fires have kept firefighters busy across the Southland.

Manzanita Fire

The largest of the fires currently burning in Southern California, the Manzanita Fire has scorched 6,309 acres and was 20 percent contained Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Manzanita Fire began Monday in Lambs Canyon south of Beaumont. It was caused by a solo-vehicle crash.

Evacuation warnings are still in effect for several locations.

Holcomb Fire

The Holcomb Fire has burned 1,503 acres and was 95 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, according to an update from fire officials.

The fire began June 19 northeast of Big Bear City.

The cause is still under investigation.

Placerita Fire

The Placerita fire in Santa Clarita was started when a motorist drover her car into a tree Sunday.

Firefighters gained an upper hand on the fire after it burned more than 700 acres.