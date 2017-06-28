Mother of Twin Girls Fatally Shot in San Bernardino Home After Dispute Over Money; Suspect Arrested

A woman was fatally shot inside her San Bernardino apartment following a dispute over money, and her roommate has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Wednesday.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of North Wall Avenue around noon Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. She died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Renee Salazar. Neighbors told KTLA Tuesday night that the woman was 38 and a mother to twin girls.

“She was a mother. She was only 38 years old. Come on,” said Guadalupe Sanchez. “We loved her.”

During the investigation, detectives learned that Salazar and 34-year-old Jermaine Barnes — the man identified as the suspect in the case — lived together; the two were described by police as “closely acquainted,” the release stated.

Salazar and Barnes had argued about money a short time before the shooting, authorities said.

Barnes initially got away, but was apprehended several hours later in Los Angeles, according to the release.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of murder at the San Bernardino County Jail, inmate records showed. His bail was listed at $1 million.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thompson at 909-384-5665 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5615.