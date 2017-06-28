Officer Shoots Suspect in Westlake District: LAPD
An officer shot a man in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, police said.
Police were responding to an incident involving a man with a gun on the 400 block of Witmer Street just after 7 p.m. when an officer requested backup, said Sal Ramirez, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.
An officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck, Ramirez said.
Officials on scene requested a rescue ambulance, but police did not disclose the man’s medical condition.
No further details were immediately available.
KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.
34.057868 -118.263875