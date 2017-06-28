San Luis Obispo Brush Fire Destroys ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star’s Ranch Home

“The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki has lost a home in the Hill fire burning in San Luis Obispo.

The wildfire, which scorched nearly 1,600 acres and forced residents to evacuate about 100 homes, was about 60% contained Tuesday. It burned down the actor’s large ranch home and another property on the estate on Monday, according to Variety.

No one was harmed and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo tweeted that evacuation orders would be lifted after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sitcom star was not home when the wildfire engulfed the hideaway. His representative told Variety that he had not yet seen the property but would return when the fire was completely contained. The cause of the fire, which ignited around 3:30 p.m. Monday, is still under investigation.

