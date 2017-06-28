Taco Bell Will Now Let Couples Tie the Knot at Its Las Vegas Strip Store

Would you like hot or mild sauce with your wedding? Beginning Aug. 7, marriages will join nachos and burritos on the menu of a Taco Bell on the Las Vegas Strip.

For $600, couples can walk up to the counter and order a ceremony to be performed inside Taco Bell Cantina at 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. S., at the corner of Harmon Avenue and the Strip, beside the Planet Hollywood resort.

The Irvine-based fast-food company announced the new service on Sunday at the wedding of New York City couple Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda.

As the winners of a “Love and Tacos” contest, they were flown for free to Las Vegas to be married.

