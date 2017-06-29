× 2 Men Charged With Doughnut Shop Armed Robbery Spree in SoCal

Two men pleaded not guilty after being charged with robbing multiple doughnut shops and convenience stores at gunpoint across Southern California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday.

Malik Hassan Arthur, 19, was charged with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second degree robbery with a special allegation that Arthur used a handgun during the commission of the crimes, the DA said.

Arthur’s associate, Thomas Glen Rollins, was also charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery. The 22-year-old’s charging document includes a gun allegation, according to the DA.

Rollins and Arthur allegedly robbed 10 stores throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties over the span of four weeks, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

Between May 5 and May 31, the pair allegedly entered stores late at night, demanded store clerks to open the cash registers and stole money, grocery items and lottery tickets, authorities said.

Both men were arrested by Pasadena police while allegedly robbing a doughnut shop in Pasadena on May 31, according to the Department.

Torrance, Los Angeles, South Gate and Fontana police were soon able to connect Arthur and Rollins to other armed robberies in the area, authorities said.

Arthur faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 66 years in state prison if convicted. Rollins faces more than 13 years in prison, the DA added.

Bail was set at $1.35 million for Arthur and $750,000 for Rollins.