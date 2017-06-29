× 22-Year-Old Man Dies After Possible Car-to-Car Shooting in Fontana Area: SBSD

A 22-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in his vehicle in a Fontana-area intersection, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Chester Lee Scott, of Fontana, was found down on the ground with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Pine Court about 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s news release.

He was transported to nearby Kaiser Hospital where he died about 40 minutes later.

Homicide detectives believe that prior to the shooting, Scott was in his car when he had a conversation with at least one other person in a separate vehicle. A short time later, shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle and Scott was struck multiple times, the release stated.

The other vehicle then drove away from the scene. It was last seen going westbound on Pine Avenue.

Investigators have not released a suspect or vehicle description; no other information was immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Detective Marc Goodwin at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at http://www.wetip.com.