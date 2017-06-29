220 Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Calabasas
Los Angeles County firefighters are on the scene of a 4-acre brush fire in Calabasas on Thursday.
The blaze began around 3:20 p.m. near Mulholland Drive and Malibu Canyon Road, according to Vanessa Lonzano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
There are currently 220 firefighters on the scene and authorities have issued a third alarm, fire officials said.
No structures are currently threatened, officials added.
34.136721 -118.661481