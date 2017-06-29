× 220 Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Calabasas

Los Angeles County firefighters are on the scene of a 4-acre brush fire in Calabasas on Thursday.

The blaze began around 3:20 p.m. near Mulholland Drive and Malibu Canyon Road, according to Vanessa Lonzano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There are currently 220 firefighters on the scene and authorities have issued a third alarm, fire officials said.

No structures are currently threatened, officials added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#Stokes IC in Calabasas 3rd alarm 220 FF on scene. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 29, 2017