220 Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Calabasas

Posted 3:41 PM, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 03:53PM, June 29, 2017
File photo of brush fire (Credit: KTLA)

Los Angeles County firefighters are on the scene of a 4-acre brush fire in Calabasas on Thursday.

The blaze began around 3:20 p.m. near Mulholland Drive and Malibu Canyon Road, according to Vanessa Lonzano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There are currently 220 firefighters on the scene and authorities have issued a third alarm, fire officials said.

No structures are currently threatened, officials added.

