$50,000 Reward Offered in 2016 Shooting of 20-Year-Old College Student in South L.A.

Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Thursday in the killing of a 20-year-old college student who was shot near a South Los Angeles park last year.

About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 2016, Mariana Resendiz was in the area of South Avalon Boulevard and East 41st Street in Historic South-Central when a person walked up and shot her, Lt. Raul Jovel with the LAPD’s Newton Division said at a news conference.

“We’re offering a reward in this case, but more importantly asking for justice and compassion for Mariana and her family,” Jovel said.

Resendiz grew up and lived in the area, and police said she frequented Gilbert Lindsay Park. Investigators say they hope anyone who was with her in the days before the shooting will contact them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.