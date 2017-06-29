Brush Fire Threatens Structures Along PCH in Malibu

A brush fire burning off PCH in Malibu is threatening structures on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said about 3:30 p.m.

Two acres had burned and flames were moving uphill in medium-to-heavy brush, he said.

Aerial video showed smoke and large flames rising from a rugged, heavily vegetated area well up the canyon. Water-dropping helicopters were responding.

Structures were threatened, Medina said.

The address reported by the Fire Department is near Topanga State Beach and the popular Reel Inn seafood restaurant. The Getty Villa museum is not far away.

A brush fire is also burning in Calabasas on Thursday afternoon.

The Southern California region has been hit with multiple brush fires over the past couple of weeks.

When a 10-acre fire burned near homes in Burbank Wednesday afternoon, a battalion chief there said the wet winter had allowed copious brush to grow over spring. That vegetation is drying out and providing fuel for fires, he said.