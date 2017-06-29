Vehicle Parked on Wrong Side of Road Leads to Discovery of Dead Toddler Near Sacramento; Couple Detained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death of a toddler whose body was found under a blanket in the back seat of a car in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

The discovery came after a sheriff’s deputy stopped to talk to a man and woman outside their vehicle, which was on the wrong side of a two-lane road inside River Bend Park east of Sacramento, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The road runs parallel to the American River.

The deputy ran a records check on the couple and learned the pair were from Arkansas, where the man had an outstanding warrant, KCRA reported. Authorities searched the car and found the body of a toddler under a blanket in the back seat, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

The body had no obvious signs of trauma and an investigation into the cause of death will help investigators determine if the case is a homicide, he said.

