× Disneyland to Halt ‘Wench’ Sale on Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

A scene that depicts women on the auction block apparently has no place in a Disneyland ride, even if the attraction is meant to depict the violence, debauchery and misogyny of a pirate’s life.

When the Pirates of the Caribbean ride closes for routine maintenance next year, the scene will be replaced, signaling the latest move by the Walt Disney Co. to remove images that might offend park visitors.

Instead of women shown tied by a rope and lined up to be auctioned off to the highest bidder, Disneyland will install a scene showing town folk, lined up to surrender their valuables to the pirates. A banner that now reads “Auction, Take a wench for a bride,” will be replaced with a sign that says “Auction, Surrender yer loot.”

The tall redheaded woman from the bride auction will remain in the new scene but instead of being a prize of the auction, she will become a rifle-toting pirate, donning a feathered hat.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.