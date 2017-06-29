Former San Fernando Valley Wrestling Coach Faces 61 Counts for Alleged Sexual Assaults of Teen Athletes

A 56-year-old man was hit with 31 additional counts on Thursday in a sexual assault case involving minors he met through his position as a coach in the San Fernando Valley, officials said.

Terry Terrell Gillard now faces a total of 61 counts related to accusations involving six underage teen athletes he met while working as a wrestling coach at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley and the Boys and Girls Club of San Fernando, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sylmar resident was previously charged with 23 counts on June 9.

His victims include four boys and two girls between the ages of 11 and 14, prosecutors said.

Although most of the alleged conduct occurred between 2014 and this year, some of the felony charges involve a victim from 1991.

The bulk of charges against Gillard are felony, including 40 counts of lewd acts upon a child ages 14 or 15, eight counts of attempted lewd acts upon a child ages 14 or 15, three counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, two counts of oral copulation of child under age 18 and one count of sexual battery by restraint.

He is also facing misdemeanor charges: four counts of child annoying, two counts of attempted unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, officials said.

Gillard pleaded not guilty to the additional charges and is expected to return to court July 27 in San Fernando.

If convicted as charged, Gillard could face more than 50 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

He is being held on $750,000 bail, and Los Angeles police detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

When charges were originally announced, L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Michelle King issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times stating Gillard “was immediately reassigned” and that the district was cooperating with police.

34.222734 -118.404307