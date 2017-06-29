× Homicide Suspect Filmed Himself During Running Gun Battle That Wounded LAPD Officer

A homicide suspect who exchanged shots with Los Angeles police during a running gun battle in El Segundo on Thursday filmed at least part of the encounter on a cell phone while he ran from officers, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The shootout left a SWAT officer wounded and the gunman gravely injured and terrorized the neighborhood, where residents described bullets whizzing by and loud bursts of gunfire.

The gunman, who has yet to be publicly identified, was shouting into the phone that was pointed at him, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

“They coming at me,” the man said on the video, according to the source. “I’m gonna die today.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.