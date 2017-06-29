× L.A.’s Iranian Community on Edge, Wondering If Relatives Will Be Allowed Into U.S. After Travel Ban Goes Into Effect

A revived version of President Trump’s travel ban expected to take effect late in the day is sparking new fears in Los Angeles’ large Iranian community.

Ameena Mirza Qazi, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, said immigration-rights attorneys are still “very concerned” about the travel ban, even in its restricted form.

“There’s still a lot of confusion about how this affects people, how this affects family members,” Qazi said. “Community members are extremely concerned. The [visa] process is already so thorough and it’s been that way for a very long time. To say someone can’t come in because they’re from a certain country… we know what this is about. This is about excluding Muslims as much as possible.”

After the Supreme Court partially restored the executive order that had been blocked by courts, the Trump administration set new criteria for visa applicants from six majority-Muslim nations, requiring a “close” business or family tie to the U.S.

