× Largest Terminal at L.A. Port Remains Closed in Wake of Global Cyberattack

The largest terminal at the Port of Los Angeles remained closed Thursday as Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk continued to grapple with effects of a cyberattack that rippled across numerous countries Tuesday.

The terminal, leased by Maersk, has been closed since early Tuesday, and there is no word on when it will reopen, said Rachel Campbell, a Port of Los Angeles spokeswoman.

Maersk has said that 17 of its shipping container terminals worldwide were hacked and that, in response, the company deliberately shut down a number of its IT systems. It announced Thursday that it was “cautiously progressing toward technical recovery.”

At the Port of Los Angeles, one ship was anchored outside the breakwater Thursday waiting to dock, though officials were not certain when that can happen since the terminal must first confirm it is ready to receive vessels, Campbell said. The seven other container terminals at the Los Angeles port remained open, Campbell said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.