Lose Weight and Cure Food Anxiety With Kelly Leveque’s New Book “Body Love”

Celebrity Favorite Health and Wellness Consultant Kelly Leveque joined us live with recipes from her new book “Body Love – Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself From Food Drama Forever” Body Love is a guide to Kelly’s personal food philosophy: “Eat to feel full, not to get by.” Celebs such as Jessica Alba, Emmy Rossum, Kate Walsh, Molly Sims and Chelsea Handler credit Kelly with helping them change their bodies and lifestyles for the better. Body Love includes simple tips and tricks to eat to satiety and naturally balance your hunger hormones. Kelly prescribes to her clients a specific formula to ensure they feel full and satisfied from the macronutrients their bodies want and need. For more information on Kelly and to purchase a copy of the book, you can go to her website. Kelly will be having a Soul Cycle x Sweat Betty Ride event at Platform LA on July 15th. For more details you can follow Kelly on Instagram.