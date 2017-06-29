Man Charged With Murder After Disappearance of His Wife Following Meeting at San Fernando Valley Storage Unit

The husband of a woman who was last seen at a San Fernando Valley storage unit has been charged with murder in her death, though her body has not been found.

Hector Veloz, 46, was charged Thursday, nearly two weeks after the disappearance of his wife, 52-year-old Sandra Velasco.

She allegedly met with her husband at the storage unit on June 18, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which announced the charge in the case.

It’s not clear what evidence led investigators to suspect her husband. Veloz fatally stabbed Velasco, whose body has not been found, according to the DA’s office.

The pair had a tempestuous relationship and did not live together, the victim’s daughter told City News Service two days after Velasco disappeared.

The day after Velasco vanished, Los Angeles police said she was last seen in the 7900 block of Willis Avenue in Panorama City. Her family and police asked for help finding her.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, which handles high-profile cases, worked the case.

Veloz was charged with one count of murder with the allegations of lying in wait and using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife.

He was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

If convicted as charged, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Prosecutors will decide at a later time whether to seek the death penalty.