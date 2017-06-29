Man Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Burning Home in Diamond Bar

A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a burning home in Diamond Bar Thursday morning.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. in a two-story home in the 23400 block of Wagon Trail Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Diaz said.

The victim, who has not been identified, had suffered burns and died at the scene, Diaz said.

The victim was initially described as a 50-year-old man but officials at the scene were later unsure of his age.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was believed to have started in the kitchen, Diaz said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in just under 45 minutes.