Caught on Video: Pregnant Woman Runs Over Suspected Purse Thief in N.C. Wal-Mart Parking Lot

A suspected purse thief was injured after Wednesday being struck by an SUV in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Asheville, North Carolina, and a pregnant woman faces charges, authorities say.

Witnesses told television station WLOS that the in incident began when a man was allegedly caught rummaging through the woman's Ford Explorer around 12:30 p.m.

"When I walked out of Wal-Mart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out then me and my friend told him to put it down and what are you doing. She stopped and he ran off and then she came up behind him and hit him with her car," said Blake Bennett, who witnessed the alleged-in break and told the station he confronted the suspect.

Christine Braswell, who came out to her SUV, told WLOS she confronted him before she says he tried to flee with her purse. Initially, the 26-year-old tried to run after the suspect, but decided to chase him in her vehicle instead because of her pregnancy.

"I came back out here and he was with my purse and took off and I took off after him. Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over," she said. "I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right it's not fair."

One witness described what happened after Braswell got back into the vehicle.

"She slammed on her brakes, crammed it in reverse, and ran over the median there in between and hit him in the back. I mean she, just he was running and she just flat hit him," Janice Kelley told the station.

A camera captured the moment he was struck.

The man -- identified by the station as Robert Raines -- was helped to the curb by two men who confronted him earlier. He sat writhing while paramedics tended to him at the scene, and was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I know two guys helped him up and when they were putting him in the ambulance I seen that he had blood coming down both arms," Kelley said.

The man suffered minor injuries, the station reported, citing the Asheville Police Department.

Raines faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to property, while Braswell faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

