LAPD Officer, Suspect Injured After Shots Fired at End of Pursuit in El Segundo Area, Authorities Say

An LAPD officer and a suspect were injured after shots were fired when a pursuit ended in the El Segundo area on Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing authorities.

The officer-involved shooting occurred after a pursuit involving a homicide suspect ended near El Segundo and Aviation boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. The location is near the border of El Segundo and Hawthorne.

A multi-agency task force was involved in the chase, he said.

Video from the scene showed two people apparently down on the ground just before 10 a.m., but Im said he had no details about whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, the Times reported. The suspect’s condition was also not immediately known.

An LAPD spokesperson was headed to the scene.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.

#LAPD Officer Involved Shooting in the City of Hawthorne, PIO enroute. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 29, 2017