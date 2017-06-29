1 Killed When South Pasadena Officer Opens Fire During Arrest Attempt in Burbank

An investigation is underway Thursday into a shooting involving a South Pasadena police officer that left one person dead in Burbank.

South Pasadena police were at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway to make an arrest when the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m., according to a Verdugo Fire Communications Center alert.

A spokesperson for the South Pasadena Police Department confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting in Burbank.

Investigators at the scene confirmed to KTLA the man shot by police had died.

There was no word on what prompted the officer to shoot.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

